Eden Prairie author Jeff Falkingham recently received a writing award from the Norwegian Explorers of Minnesota. The award was presented at the group’s annual British Buffet Banquet at the Minneapolis Golf Club Dec. 2.
Falkingham won a coveted Sigerson Award for his essay, “Holmes and the Birth of American CSI.” It is a review of the nonfiction book, “American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI,” by Kate Winsler Dawson.
Dawson’s book is a biography of Edward Oscar Heinrich, “the most famous criminalist you’ve likely never heard of.” A journalism professor at the University of Texas, Dawson credits E.O. Heinrich with revolutionizing crime scene investigation in America in the 1920s and 1930s. A high school dropout and self-trained pharmacist, Heinrich helped police solve over 2,000 cases in his 40-year career. He did so by using forensic methods modeled after those described a quarter of a century earlier in Arthur Conan Doyle’s fictional tales about Sherlock Holmes.
This is the fourth straight year that Falkingham has earned a Sigerson Award. It is his first award for scholarly work, after claiming three for creative writing. His first three award-winning essays were published along with 10 others in the spring of 2021, in an anthology titled, “Focusing the Lens on Doyle and Holmes.” For a limited time, the author’s latest award-winner may be read on his website, cccaper.com, under the NEWS button on the menu.
Falkingham has published two Sherlockian pastiches that find the world’s greatest consulting detective in Minnesota in the late 1800s. “Sherlock Holmes and the County Courthouse Caper” and “Sherlock Holmes: In Search of the Source,” are available as individual eBooks or a 2-in-1 paperback, “MURDER in Minnesota!” He recently added a discussion and study guide for book club leaders and classroom teachers.
Falkingham will be signing books from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at AZ Gallery, 308 Prince Street in St. Paul’s Lowertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.