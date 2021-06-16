Fairy houses along Trail of Small Wonders planned at St. Louis Park nature center

The Trail of Small Wonders will be an installation of handmade fairy houses and abodes made by community members on display along the trail at the Westwood Hills Nature Center July 12-31.
Participating is free and open to all. The registration deadline is Wednesday, June 30, to reserve space along the trail and receive a digital copy of the Small Wonder Guidebook with instructions and ideas. Participants can use materials like a clay pot, basket and glue, and decorate with found natural materials like tree bark, pine cones, rocks and moss. Participants will bring their creations to the nature center Sunday, July 11, for installation.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/3syzh4c6.
