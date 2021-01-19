Erik Fadden has been selected to fill the dual post of Plymouth public safety director and police chief, effective Monday, Feb. 1.
Fadden, a 16-year veteran of the Plymouth Police Department, will fill the vacancy created when Public Safety Director and Police Chief Mike Goldstein retires at the end of January. His appointment comes after an internal search.
“I’m honored to accept this position – and fortunate to be surrounded by so many talented people in the Police and Fire departments,” Fadden said. “We look forward to carrying on Plymouth’s tradition of professionalism, service, transparency and outreach as we serve the residents and businesses of Plymouth.”
As public safety director, Fadden will lead the police and fire departments, as well as emergency management services.
“Erik knows Plymouth well – both the community and the Plymouth Public Safety Department,” said City Manager Dave Callister. “He’s well suited to lead the department as we look to the future.”
Fadden grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Wayzata High School. He began his career with the Minnetrista Police Department in 2001 as a police officer. In 2004, he was hired by Plymouth Police Department as an officer. By 2009, he was promoted to police sergeant and in 2018 was named deputy police chief.
“Erik, along with the rest of the public safety leadership team, has been integral to building a forward-thinking organization. I’m confident that he and the women and men of the department will build upon the strong foundation that is in place,” Callister said.
Fadden holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He has also pursued professional studies at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the Police Executive Research Forum in Washington, D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.