Residents of Plymouth, we are in exciting territory. Redistricting left Plymouth without a sitting state senator and half of our district, the part in new house district 42A, has no incumbent representative. Thankfully, the new 42B has excellent representation from Rep. Ginny Klevorn. Some of us advocated for Klevorn’s bill to create a citizen’s commission to draw the maps for the legislature. Unfortunately, before the senate’s version could move ahead, COVID changed everyone’s priorities. As has happened for decades, a panel of retired judges drew Minnesota’s new maps.
Personally, I appreciate that most of Plymouth is now in the same state senate district – SD42. Maps can be found at www.gis.lcc.mn.gov/redist2020/plans.php. A tiny bit of southeast Plymouth went to a neighboring district, and a bit of Maple Grove joins Plymouth‘s northwest corner. This new arrangement will be with us for 10 years and will soon become familiar. Meanwhile there are newly open seats waiting for a selection process that includes endorsement of candidates by political parties, possibly an August primary and then the final word from voters in November.
Americans love having choices. This year there will be choices to make in school board contests, Plymouth City Council races, Hennepin County sheriff and Hennepin County attorney races, the statewide races like Governor and Attorney General, and our Congressional race. Let’s see who throws their hat in the ring for voters to quiz, evaluate and then make their final choice. Democracy needs you to make your best choice, so follow the action and be a voter in every race on your ballot.
