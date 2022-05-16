Concerts in the Commons has returned to Excelsior this year on Wednesday nights in the Commons, 135 Lake Street.

Food trucks and beverages will be available 5-9 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m..

The musical line-up includes:

• May 18 - GB Leighton.

• June 1 - Chase & Ovation.

• June 15 - Fabulous Armadillos Party Band featuring Chris Hawkey.

• June 29 - The Rolling Stoners.

• July 13 - Daisy Dillman Band.

• July 27 - Crown Jewels.

• Aug. 10 - 70’s Magic Sunshine Band.

• Aug. 24 - Free Fallin’.

