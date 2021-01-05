A 49-year-old Excelsior woman was killed in a traffic collision Monday morning at Highway 7 and Hawks Pointe Lane in Victoria. 

Julie Anne Lizak was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Suburban, according to Minnesota State Patrol. Lizak's vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 7 and collided an eastbound International truck driven by Todd Mitchel Breyer, 40, of Glencoe. Breyer’s injuries were not life threatening.

The road conditions were wet. Alcohol was not involved, according to the incident report.

