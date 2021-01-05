A 49-year-old Excelsior woman was killed in a traffic collision Monday morning at Highway 7 and Hawks Pointe Lane in Victoria.
Julie Anne Lizak was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Suburban, according to Minnesota State Patrol. Lizak's vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 7 and collided an eastbound International truck driven by Todd Mitchel Breyer, 40, of Glencoe. Breyer’s injuries were not life threatening.
The road conditions were wet. Alcohol was not involved, according to the incident report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.