After more than 10 years at its downtown Excelsior location, The Commons Workplace will be moving to Deephaven in April, according to a press release.
The building at 540 Lake Street was sold, which inspired the change.
“We were shocked to learn that our lease was not being renewed. We indicated our desire to continue in late 2022, as we had at each renewal benchmark for the past 10 years. The building was not for sale, as far as we knew,” said co-owner Peggy Stefan.
Given only 80 days to find a new location, Stefan and co-owner Tammy Magney began to search for a location in Excelsior to move their members and business.
“We needed a space with a minimum of 5,000 square feet that we could move into by April 1. It just didn’t exist in the Excelsior area,” Magney said.
The search was expanded and The Commons found its new home in the Chowen’s Corner area of Deephaven. Their last day in Excelsior will be March 28. The Commons Workplace will reopen on April 10 at 18202 Minnetonka Boulevard.
“We are excited about our new space. It is beautiful, and an upgrade over our current building. We have doubled the number of private offices, so are able to offer that to new members for the first time in years.” Stefan said. “Nearly 100% of our members are making the move with us. Everyone was hoping that we could find a place in Excelsior. After we exhausted our search there, we took a field trip over to the Deephaven location, and they all gave it a thumbs up. There is so much to offer in the Deephaven/Minnetonka area – wonderful restaurants, stores, salons, fitness facilities, and more.”
The coworking space will continue to offer open, collaborative work areas, dedicated desks, private offices and meeting rooms, the release said. Memberships start at $300 per month and new members are welcome. Non-members may co-work by the hour or by the day, and rent meeting rooms by the hour. There will also be a new offering, a day office that will rent out for $125 per day. Learn more at thecommonswp.com.
There will be a moving sale at the Excelsior location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Office furniture, kitchen cabinets and appliances as well as office and kitchen equipment will be on sale.
