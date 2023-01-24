The Excelsior Bay Concert Series, presented by the Old Log Theatre in Excelsior, is set to begin Feb. 11.
The concert line-up, all which begin at 7:30 p.m. on the day of performance, is as follows:
• Saturday, Feb. 11: The Crown Jewels, a tribute to Queen.
• Saturday, Feb. 18: Free Fallin, a tribute to Tom Petty.
• Saturday, Feb. 25: Arch Allies, America’s premier tribute show.
• Saturday, March 18: Transit Authority, the music of Chicago.
• Saturday, March 25: The Fabulous Armadillos, an Eagles tribute.
• Friday, April 14: Folsom Prison Experience.
• Saturday, April 15: Folsom Prison Experience.
• Saturday, April 22: Girls Just Want to Have Fun by the Ladies of the 80s.
• Saturday, May 6: A Salute to the Music of Prince LIVE! with Chase & Ovation.
• Saturday, May 13: NEIL!, Martin Zellar’s tribute to Neil Diamond.
• Saturday, May 20: The Rolling Stoners, a tribute to the Rolling Stones.
The Old Log Theatre is located at 5185 Meadville Street in Excelsior. Tickets can be purchased at excelsiorentertainment.com.
