The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $541,025 in redevelopment grant funds for abatement, demolition and public infrastructure improvements for the 339 Third Street redevelopment in Excelsior, according to a press release from DEED.
This 1.59-acre site was historically used as a motor freight station, and more recently as a fire department and City Hall. The site will be redeveloped into 39 market-rate apartment units and 11 rowhomes and includes public/private parking. It is anticipated this project will retain three jobs, increase the tax base by $320,000 and leverage $31.5 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and tax increment financing.
“These redevelopment grants are essential to transforming formerly unusable land and turning it into space that communities can use to grow and thrive,” said temporary DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. “We’re excited about the opportunities these six projects present for revitalization in these communities.”
Redevelopment grants pay up to half of the redevelopment costs for qualifying sites, with a 50% local match. They can assist with the cost of public land acquisition, building and site demolition, infrastructure improvements, soil stabilization, and ponding or other environmental infrastructure.
