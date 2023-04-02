The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $541,025 in redevelopment grant funds for abatement, demolition and public infrastructure improvements for the 339 Third Street redevelopment in Excelsior, according to a press release from DEED.

This 1.59-acre site was historically used as a motor freight station, and more recently as a fire department and City Hall. The site will be redeveloped into 39 market-rate apartment units and 11 rowhomes and includes public/private parking. It is anticipated this project will retain three jobs, increase the tax base by $320,000 and leverage $31.5 million of private investment. Matching funds will be provided by the developer and tax increment financing.

