Excelsior moves to mandate masks

Excelsior has joined a growing list of cities that now require people to wear face coverings in public places to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance, approved unanimously by the Excelsior City Council, applies to people 12 years and older in places like restaurants, retail stores, spaces of public accommodation, entertainment venues and common spaces in multi-family residential and multi-tenant office buildings.
The new rules went into effect July 14 and will last until the order is rescinded by the council or possibly replaced by a statewide mandate currently being considered by Gov. Tim Walz.
There are some exemptions, including facilities or businesses that are already covered by the governor’s order as well as some practical exemptions, City Attorney Kevin Staunton said. For example, people actively eating or drinking are not required to have their face covered.
Enforcement will be difficult, Mayor Todd Carlson said. The police department will follow up on complaints, but it won’t have officers out searching for violations. Police Chief Mike Meehan is working with limited staff and they want to keep staff socially distanced and as healthy as they can, Carlson added.
If someone does not comply with the requirement, they will be given a warning. Repeated violations can result in a citation and $100 fine.
Councilmember Greg Miller volunteered to work with city staff to come up with mask proposals. His idea is to provide businesses and restaurants with masks, branded with a logo, that market Excelsior in some way.
Turning it around and making it cool to wear a mask will get people to comply, he said.
During a recent South Lake Minnetonka Police Department coordinating committee meeting, Carlson shared that the Excelsior City Council was considering an ordinance requiring face coverings.
He asked if the other cities were interested in doing the same. At the time, the other municipalities weren’t, he said. However, they were interested in Excelsior requiring masks, because the city is considered the downtown and shopping district for residents.
“They were looking at us to chart the way,” Carlson said.
It’s not a political discussion, Carlson said, adding they are only asking for people to modify their behavior.
