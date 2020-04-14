The Excelsior Morning Rotary Club is accepting nominations for The Ross McGlasson Award through Thursday, April 30.

The honor is a distinguished and unique award of excellence for lifetime community leadership. This award promotes and recognizes strong volunteer leadership, community involvement, and support of youth-oriented activities and services in the South Lake Minnetonka Area.

Ross McGlasson is a founding member of the club and has given back to the community in many ways, including serving as a Minnetonka School Board member and an active community volunteer.

The award criteria include multiple organizations – leadership in multiple community organizations and/or in the Minnetonka School District; strong leadership – recognized leader and/or an extremely committed volunteer whose work inspires others; and legacy – leaves a legacy of a stronger organization with a stronger vision.

To make a nomination, include the nominee’s name and contact information, a list of the community organization(s), school(s), program(s) and/or activities where the nominee has volunteered, a description of the leadership contributions and the results of their leadership. Include detail of involvement in multiple organizations and specific leadership positions, a description of the leadership characteristics that set this nominee apart and share any additional reasons this nominee should be considered for this award.

Community members are asked to submit the nomination by Thursday, April 30 online at https://bit.ly/34pKg04 or by mailing: Suzanne Kochevar, 24295 Wood Drive, Excelsior MN 55331

The award will be presented periodically when exemplary nominees match the legacy of Ross McGlasson’s leadership and community service. The award will be presented at the Minnetonka School District Celebration of Excellence in May.

The award will include a recognition plaque and a $1,000 donation to the recipient’s charity of choice.

