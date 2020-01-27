Thursday, Jan. 30
EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon
Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way
Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
FREE PUBLIC PERFORMANCE ONE-ACT PLAY: “THE GLASS MENAGERIE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arts Center Auditorium, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka
Info: minnetonkatheatre.com/the-glass-menagerie
Monday, Feb. 3
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov
EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 339 Third St., Excelsior
Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us
DEEPHAVEN CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd.
Info: cityofdeephaven.org
EDEN PRAIRIE PARKS, RECREATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Rd.
Info: edenprairie.org
Tuesday, Feb. 4
EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB
When: Noon
Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior
Info: excelsiorrotary.org
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7
Info: hopkinsschools.org
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Rd.
Info: edenprairie.org
SHOREWOOD PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Rd.
Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us
BIKEWAY FEASIBILITY OPEN HOUSE
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven
Info: .cityofdeephaven.org
Wednesday, Feb. 5
EXCELSIOR CITY HALL CLOSED FOR CLEAN UP
EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB
When: 7 a.m.
Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior
Info: excelsiormorningrotary.org
MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB
When: 7:15 a.m.
Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins
Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776
MINNETONKA STATE OF THE CITY
When: 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Where: Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: A continental breakfast will be served. RSVP by Jan. 31 to McKaia Ryberg at 952-939-8211.
Thursday, Feb. 6
HOPKINS DISTRICT JAZZ FESTIVAL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School Auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka
Info: hopkinsschools.org
Friday, Feb. 7
BLOOD DRIVE
When: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Hopkins High School Main Gym, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka
Info: hopkinsschools.org
SKATE WITH YOUR DATE
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie
Info: No registration required, bring your own skates. There will be music luminaries and hot chocolate by bonfires.
Saturday, Feb. 8
MINNETONKA WINTER FARMERS MARKET
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
Info: minnetonkamn.gov/farmersmarket for details on vendors, entertainment and kids activities.
BIG ISLAND AND BACK
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Excelsior Commons Park, 135 Lake St.
Info: Event starts and finishes at Excelsior Beach, the groomed trail on Lake Minnetonka is 8.5 kilometers. Skiers start at 2 p.m. followed by snowshoers and bikers. To learn more, visit freshwater.org/biab.
