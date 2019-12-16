Thursday, Dec. 19

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

HOPKINS CHOIR FESTIVAL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka

Info: hopkinsschools.org

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

Friday, Dec. 20

SPECIAL EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 8 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898

Saturday, Dec. 21

CHRISTMAS IN EXCELSIOR

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”

When: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898

Sunday, Dec. 22

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898

Monday, Dec. 23

EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Tuesday, Dec. 24

CHRISTMAS EVE HOLIDAY - EDEN PRAIRIE CITY CENTER CLOSED ALL DAY, EXCELSIOR CITY OFFICES CLOSED AT NOON

Wednesday, Dec. 25

CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY-ALL GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED

