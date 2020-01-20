Thursday, Jan. 23

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADVISORY COMMISSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

Friday, Jan. 24

NO SCHOOL FOR HOPKINS SCHOOLS

Saturday, Jan. 25

FIRE DEPARTMENT FAMILY FUN DAY

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Central Fire Station, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: Meet Minnetonka firefighters, check out our fire trucks and take a turn on our 20-foot inflatable slide! To top it all off, we’ll be serving delicious firehouse chili and hot cider.

Monday, Jan. 27

NO SCHOOL FOR EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOLS

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Administrative Services Center, 8100 School Road

Info: edenpr.org/community/school-board

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: Work session at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

EXCELSIOR PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers,14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

Tuesday, Jan. 28

EXCELSIOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: .ci.excelsior.mn.us

TONKA BAY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY CLUB

When: Noon

Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water St., Excelsior

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

Wednesday, Jan. 29

EXCELSIOR MORNING ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynards Restaurant, 685 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior

Info: excelsiormorningrotary.org

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

Thursday, Jan. 30

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: www.minnetonkamn.gov for agenda

FREE PUBLIC PERFORMANCE ONE ACT PLAY: “THE GLASS MENAGERIE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arts Center Auditorium, 18285 MN-7, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkatheatre.com/the-glass-menagerie

