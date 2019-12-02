Thursday, Dec. 5

EDEN PRAIRIE AFTERNOON ROTARY MEETING

When: Noon

Where: Tavern 4 and 5, 16396 Wagner Way

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/5594

TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

When: 6-7 p.m.

Where: Tonka Bay City Hall, 4901 Manitou Road

Info: There will be a local choir singing, coloring pages will be available inside city hall, along with refreshments.

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, 5621 County Rd. 101, Minnetonka

Info: minnetonkaschools.org

HOPKINS ORCHESTRA CONCERT

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School Auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Minnetonka

Info: Contact Alison Swiggum at alison.swiggum@hopkinsschoools.org.

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: Meeting materials and agendas are posted online at www.minnetonkamn.gov prior to each meeting.

Saturday, Dec. 7

KIDS FREE MOVIE

When: 9-11:30 a.m.

Where: The Dock Cinema, 26 Water St., Excelsior

Info: Movie is at 9:30 a.m. Attendees will be able to meet Santa and Sparky the Fire Dog.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

When: 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.,Minnetonka

Info: Experience a magical morning with holiday music, a continental breakfast, letter writing to the North Pole and a photo with Santa. Register at www.minnetonkamn.gov.

CHILDREN’S USED BOOK SALE

When: 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Library, 17524 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: The Friends of the Minnetonka Library will hold a sale of hundreds of children’s books in hardback and paperback, www.supporthclib.org/friends-minnetonka-library-book-sale-4

CHRISTMAS IN EXCELSIOR

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/christmasinexcelsior

A WINTER FESTIVAL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: Music presented by the Music Association of Minnetonka. Admission is $5 at the door and the event is open to all ages, musicassociation.org

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898

Sunday, Dec. 8

MINNETONKA THEATRE PRESENTS - “BEAUTY AND THE BEAST”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7, Minnetonka

Info and tickets: minnetonkatheatre.com or 952-401-5898

EDEN PRAIRIE COMMUNITY BAND HOLIDAY CONCERT

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie High School Auditorium, 17185 Valley View Road

Info: The performance is free, nonperishable food item or warm article of clothing for donation is encouraged for PROP.

Monday, Dec. 9

HOPKINS HIGH SCHOOL MATH LEAGUE EVENT

When: 3:30-5:15 p.m.

Where: Hopkins High School, 2400 Lindbergh Dr., Minnetonka

Info: Math League members participate in their third meet.

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND WORK SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City hall, 5755 Country Club Rd., Shorewood

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

WOODLAND CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City hall, 20225 Cottagewood Rd., Deephaven

Info: woodlandmn.org

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

Tuesday, Dec. 10

EDEN PRAIRIE ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 7:30 a.m.

Where: Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail

Info: epamrotary.org

EXCELSIOR AFTERNOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Red Sauce Rebellion, 205 Water Street

Info: excelsiorrotary.org

EXCELSIOR PARK AND RECREATION COMMITTEE MEETING

When: 6:15-8:15 p.m.

Where: City hall, 339 Third Street

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

TONKA BAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City hall, 4901 Manitou Road

Info: cityoftonkabay.net

EDEN PRAIRIE CONSERVATION COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

Wednesday, Dec. 11

MINNETONKA ROTARY CLUB

When: 7:15 a.m.

Where: Room 233, Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Highway 7, Hopkins

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3776

EDEN PRAIRIE HOUSING TASK FORCE MEETING

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Center Prairie Room, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

Thursday, Dec. 12

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center Lower Level, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive

Info: edenprairie.org

Load comments