Thursday, Feb. 13

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: minnetonkamn.gov

Friday, Feb. 14

EDEN PRAIRIE SENIOR CENTER VALENTINE’S BREAKFAST

When: 9-10:30 a.m.

Where: Senior Center - Community Room, 8950 Eden Prairie Road

Info: Cost is $11, registration deadline is Feb. 7. Register at edenprairie.org.

Saturday,, Feb. 15

MIKAH MEYER “NATIONAL PARKS CABARET”

When: Slideshow at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m.

Where: St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 3121 Groveland School Road, Minnetonka

Info: Free, freewill donation will benefit OutFront MN and St. Luke Performing Arts.

Sunday, Feb. 16

POLICE EXPLORERS PANCAKE BREAKFAST

When: 8 a.m. - noon

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. The police explorer program is for young adults ages 14-20 who have an interest in law enforcement. All proceeds will help fund trips to competitions throughout the year.

Monday, Feb. 17

PRESIDENTS DAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

Tuesday, Feb. 18

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. workshop, 7 p.m. meeting

Where: City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

EXCELSIOR CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30 p.m. work session, 6:30 p.m. meeting

Where: City Hall, 339 Third St.

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, Boardroom, 1001 Highway 7

Info: hopkinsschools.org/about-us/school-board

Wednesday, Feb. 19

ENERGY ACTION PLAN MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Shady Oak room, Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

Info: The Energy Action Plan Team includes residents, businesses, students, non-profits, community groups and city staff. The team meets regularly to develop the city’s energy action plan. These meetings are open to the public, but only team members are allowed to participate.

