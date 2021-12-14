It’s official: Santa dropped off a magical box in front of The Waters of Excelsior Senior Living Community for local children to leave their letters.

The box was dropped off on Dec. 6 at 723 Water Street in Excelsior.

Children can leave their letters in the box to be magically transported to the North Pole in time for Christmas.

Santa will pay a visit to Excelsior on Dec. 17 at a special Christmas party for residents at the The Waters of Excelsior.

