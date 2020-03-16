Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka restaurants take to social media in response to coronavirus/COVID-19

Local restaurants are using social media to inform customers on what they are doing about the coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns. Below are businesses who posted about the pandemic:
Adele’s Frozen Custard- The custard shop is limiting business to drive through only, as noted in an Instagram post. There are no known cases among its employees or customers. Additional steps it is taking are posted on its website adelescustard.com/coronavirus-reponse.
Joey Nova’s- The pizzeria is offering pick-up and delivery for the full menu, according to a Facebook post. For more information visit facebook.com/Joeynovas.
North Coop- The restaurant has several options for carry-out orders including ordering over the phone, online or through Door Dash for home delivery. When ordering over the phone, customers should let the restaurant know if the order is for curbside pick up. For more information, visit facebook.com/TheNorthCoop.
Olive’s Fresh Pizza Bar- To minimize the spread of COVID-19, the pizza restaurant is sanitizing common table items and menus. Condiments will be brought to customers upon request and sanitized after every use, according to a Facebook post. Food can be ordered online for pick up or through Door Dash for delivery. For more information, visit facebook.com/OlivesExcelsior.
Maynard’s-The restaurant is offering curbside pick-up, according to a Facebook post. For more information, visit facebook.com/MaynardsRestaurant.
Milio’s Sandwiches-The corporate office posted a letter on Facebook addressing COVID-19. The sandwich shop will increase its cleaning and disinfecting procedures. For more information visit facebook.com/miliossandwich.
Nautical Bowls-To minimize contact, the restaurant is encouraging online ordering and curbside pick-up of orders. For more information, visit facebook.com/NauticalBowls.
Cast and Cru and Old Log Theatre- The theater is limiting its ticket sales to 150 per performance. This allows attendees to sit a safe social distance of 6 feet apart. There will be social distance seating in the restaurant. More information can be found at ioldlog.com/Information/Coronavirus.
