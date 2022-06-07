In recognition of its 50th anniversary, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will offer a series of four summer history cruises aboard the “Lady of the Lake”.
The cruises will explore Lake Minnetonka from its earliest known history to the year the Historical Society was founded in 1972.
The first cruise, “A Beginner’s Tour of Lake Minnetonka” with historian Paul Maravelas, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 13. Tickets are $22.50 for members and $37.50 for nonmembers and are available at https://beginnerstour.eventbrite.com.
In his beginner’s overview, Maravelas will touch on the highlights of lake area history during a cruise around Excelsior Bay and Big Island. The tour will include the historic landscape, Native American residents, the pioneer period, and the Golden Age. Maravelas will also compare the lake of today to the lake of the past and will describe historic boats, bridges, trains, streetcars, homes, and hotels, and the lake’s amusement park, game farm, and veteran’s camp. “Lady of the Lake” offers a delightful setting to learn about and experience the history of the area and offers snacks and soft drinks for purchase as well as a full cash bar on board.
Other cruises in the series include “The Gilded Age on Lake Minnetonka” with Aaron Person at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11; “In the Wake of Lake Minnetonka’s Express Boats” with Tom McCarthy at 7 p.m. Monday, August; and “NOT the Poseidon Adventure!: A Cruise Through ‘72” with Joanie Holst at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 18. Series tickets are available here: ttps://tinyurl.com/dcn4tz2d. For more information email info@elmhs.org or call 952-221-4766.
Founded in 1972, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The Society’s archives and museum house one of the largest collections of Lake Minnetonka historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the Society and presentations and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with the public. For more information about the Society visit www.elmhs.org.
