In recognition of its 50th anniversary, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society offered a series of four summer history cruises aboard the “Lady of the Lake” exploring Lake Minnetonka from its earliest known history to the year the society was founded, 1972. Their final cruise of the year, “Not ‘The Poseidon Adventure’ - Cruising through 1972” with Joanie Holst will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets are $22.50 for members and $37.50 for nonmembers, and are available at https://1972.eventbrite.com. For more information contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.

During the cruise, Wayzata Historical Society board member Joanie Holst will share the history of south lake sites as they were fifty years ago, while tapping and teasing memories of the Excelsior Amusement Park, Lyman Lodge, Big Island Veterans Camp and more. This cruise offers a fun afternoon of trivia, nostalgia, tunes and history from 1972. Coincidentally, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society held its first history cruise fifty years ago on this same boat.

