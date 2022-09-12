In recognition of its 50th anniversary, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society offered a series of four summer history cruises aboard the “Lady of the Lake” exploring Lake Minnetonka from its earliest known history to the year the society was founded, 1972. Their final cruise of the year, “Not ‘The Poseidon Adventure’ - Cruising through 1972” with Joanie Holst will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. Tickets are $22.50 for members and $37.50 for nonmembers, and are available at https://1972.eventbrite.com. For more information contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.
During the cruise, Wayzata Historical Society board member Joanie Holst will share the history of south lake sites as they were fifty years ago, while tapping and teasing memories of the Excelsior Amusement Park, Lyman Lodge, Big Island Veterans Camp and more. This cruise offers a fun afternoon of trivia, nostalgia, tunes and history from 1972. Coincidentally, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society held its first history cruise fifty years ago on this same boat.
Founded in 1972, the society collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The society’s archives and museum house one of the largest collections of Lake Minnetonka historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the Society and presentations and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with the public.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.