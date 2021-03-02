The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will host “Excelsior Past and Present” with historian Scott McGinnis online at 7 p.m., Monday, March 8.
For those who have walked through Excelsior and wondered what used to be there, this virtual event is a great way to learn about the past. McGinnis will discuss the buildings, businesses and homes that once stood in Excelsior’s historic business district.
The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society was founded in 1972, collecting and preserving the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The society’s archives and museum are open to the public and house one of the largest collections of historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area.
Tickets are $5 and free to members of the society. For more information, visit excelsiorpastandpresent.eventbrite.com or elmhs.org or contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.
