The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will hold a walking tour of historic Oak Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Oak Hill Cemetery is located just east of 810 Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior. Free registration is requested at https://elmhs1.eventbrite.com.

Historian Scott McGinnis will lead this tour of Excelsior’s burial ground, which was founded in 1855 and is now the final resting place of over 1,400 people. McGinnis will highlight the lives and deaths of the area’s settlers and citizens interred here, spiraling down the hill through Lake Minnetonka’s history.

