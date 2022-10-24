The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will hold a walking tour of historic Oak Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Oak Hill Cemetery is located just east of 810 Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior. Free registration is requested at https://elmhs1.eventbrite.com.
Historian Scott McGinnis will lead this tour of Excelsior’s burial ground, which was founded in 1855 and is now the final resting place of over 1,400 people. McGinnis will highlight the lives and deaths of the area’s settlers and citizens interred here, spiraling down the hill through Lake Minnetonka’s history.
The walking tour begins at the top of Oak Hill, includes steep, uneven and unpaved terrain and can be held in dry weather only. Limited on street parking is available. A recording of McGinnis’ tour may also be viewed at https://youtu.be/BBG0Jw-ssmk. For more information contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.
Founded in 1972, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The society’s archives and museum house one of the largest collections of Lake Minnetonka historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the society and presentations and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with the public. For more information about the society visit www.elmhs.org.
