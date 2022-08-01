In recognition of its 50th anniversary, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society is offering a series of four summer history cruises aboard the “Lady of the Lake” exploring Lake Minnetonka from its earliest known history to the year the society was founded, 1972. The third cruise, “In the Wake of Lake Minnetonka’s Express Boats” with Tom McCarthy will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Tickets are $22.50 for members and $37.50 for nonmembers and are available at https://tinyurl.com/24ra6x4y. For more information contact info@elmhs.org, 952-221-4766.
During the cruise, McCarthy will discuss the history of Lake Minnetonka’s express boats - water transportation that extended streetcar travel to points throughout the lake from 1906-1926. As “Lady of the Lake” follows their path through history, McCarthy will also talk about the fate of these vessels and where they are today, including the historic “Minnehaha.”
McCarthy is a Captain of the “Minnehaha,” board president of the Museum of Lake Minnetonka and leading the effort to return “Minnehaha” to active operation on Lake Minnetonka. He is a member of a four-generation lake family and was born and raised on Lake Minnetonka. “Lady of the Lake” offers a delightful setting to learn about and experience the history of the area. Snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase and there is a full cash bar on board.
Founded in 1972, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The society’s archives and museum house one of the largest collections of Lake Minnetonka historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the Society and presentations and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with the public. For more information about the Society visit www.elmhs.org.
