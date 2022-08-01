In recognition of its 50th anniversary, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society is offering a series of four summer history cruises aboard the “Lady of the Lake” exploring Lake Minnetonka from its earliest known history to the year the society was founded, 1972. The third cruise, “In the Wake of Lake Minnetonka’s Express Boats” with Tom McCarthy will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Tickets are $22.50 for members and $37.50 for nonmembers and are available at https://tinyurl.com/24ra6x4y. For more information contact info@elmhs.org, 952-221-4766.

During the cruise, McCarthy will discuss the history of Lake Minnetonka’s express boats - water transportation that extended streetcar travel to points throughout the lake from 1906-1926. As “Lady of the Lake” follows their path through history, McCarthy will also talk about the fate of these vessels and where they are today, including the historic “Minnehaha.”

Tags

Load comments