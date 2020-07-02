The Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt is sponsoring an Excelsior Flea Market and Outdoor Market 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Water and Lake streets.
The Northshore BBQ food truck will be offering food. A balloon artist will be present 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A variety of vendors will sell wares including rocks and minerals, jewelry, crochet, religious and flea market items.
The market will take precautions for COVID-19. Vendors will wear masks and have hand sanitizer and paper towels. Booths will be 10 feet apart. Signs will also be posted reminding visitors to do their part and socially distance.
Proceeds go to the annual Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt, which is the weekend after Thanksgiving. Net proceeds from the Christkindlsmarkt support two local charities, His House and the ICA Food Shelf.
The flea market will continue to occur Saturdays through September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.