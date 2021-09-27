Kitchen fire demo

The event will include a live kitchen fire demonstration. 

 

The Excelsior Fire Prevention Open House and Safety Fair will be 5:30-8:00 p.m. at Fire Station #1 Thursday, Oct. 7 with the focus on fire safety in the kitchen.

The open house is a fun-filled evening for kids of all ages and adults. The evening is packed with fire and life safety activities, exhibits, and demonstrations. This is an educational event that has an array of opportunities.

There will be displays, activities, demonstrations, food, games, and fire truck rides.

As always, Sparky the fire dog and Freddie the fire truck are available for photos and offer a great learning experience for your younger children.

There is onsite parking, firefighters, and plenty of free hot dogs, treats and beverages. See Excelsior Fire District’s Facebook page for up to date information.

