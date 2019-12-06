The Excelsior Fire District firefighters and the Chris Dennis Group, Lakes Area Realty will present the movie “Elf” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Dock Cinema, 26 Water Street, Excelsior. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. Santa and Sparky will arrive by fire truck at 11:15 a.m.
Instead of paying for admission, attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food, health or beauty item for the ICA Food Shelf.
The free kids’ movie started off as an annual Christmas party for the EFD firefighters and their families. Two firefighters suggested that the event be open to all children in the community.
The Dock Cinema donates the staff, theater and helps with the planning and logistics of the event.
For more information, visit excelsiorfire.org or contact Kellie Murphy Ringate at 952-960-1692 or Chris Dennis at 612-229-9322.
