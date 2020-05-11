As the weather improves, Excelsior city leaders are receiving questions about various aspects of the Excelsior Commons regarding COVID-19, Kristi Luger, the city manager said, at the council’s regular meeting on May 4. The council gave updates and took action on several public spaces at the meeting.
Beaches
Some cities have opted to close their beaches, but in Minnesota, there is currently no mandate, Luger said. Other than the Fourth of July, the maximum number of beachgoers is 36, she said, adding the beach is a large area and social distancing might not be an issue.
The council unanimously approved to keep the beaches open.
The beach is expensive to staff with lifeguards and not many people use it, Luger said. Some months, beaches aren’t open due to E. coli contamination. This might be an easy place to reduce costs without affecting many people, she added.
The council voted 3-2 to have no lifeguards on duty but provide signage that swimming is at the public’s own risk. Councilmembers Dale Kurschner and Greg Miller voted against the action.
Beaches typically open the first or second weekend of June, Luger said.
Bathrooms
“You’re not seeing a lot of public restrooms right now,” Luger said. The council voted 4-1 to keep the public bathrooms in the Excelsior Commons closed. Councilmember Jennifer Caron voted in opposition.
The council also voted 4-1 to have one ADA compliant portable bathroom that must be cleaned at least three times a week. Caron voted in opposition. These decisions will be revisited at the council’s first meeting in June.
Playgrounds
“This has gotten a lot of discussion,” Luger said. As advised by the CDC, playgrounds are closed. Signs were posted and caution tape was put up. The city has tried multiple times but the signs and caution tape are repeatedly ripped down, Tim Amundsen, the public works superintendent said.
Playground closure will be revisited at the first council meeting in June.
Docks
The CDC currently has no guidelines on public docks. The city docks will remain open. It is similar to vehicles in a parking lot, Luger said, adding that people will just have to use courtesy if they are there at the same time as someone else.
Excelsior Commons
Excelsior has not taken a formal stance on events, Luger said, adding the city has allowed event organizers to determine whether they can safely proceed.
The owners of the Spirit of the Lake Yoga and Wellness Center requested to use the commons for outdoor yoga classes. With social distancing recommendations in place, they feel their customers won’t feel comfortable returning to an indoor space for quite some time, Luger said.
The city’s current event policy requires a $150 charge per class to use the Excelsior Commons. She anticipates receiving more of these requests, Luger said.
The council approved letting Excelsior organizations use the Excelsior Commons with a reduced fee of $50. The organization must comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s order and have a plan for trash. The fee reduction is effective through the end of June.
It’s important for the business community to bring back some kind of events for the community but it has to be done safely, Kurschner said. “Excelsior is known as an event town,” he added.
