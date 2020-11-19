The Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt was cancelled due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota and surrounding states, as well as Gov. Tim Walz’s order on Nov. 18, prohibiting outdoor social gatherings for four weeks.
Event organizers are developing “Chriskindlsmarkt Live,” a virtual event that will include an online marketplace with vendors, entertainment, Father Christmas, princess divas and livestream experiences including a “llama-cam.”
Christkindlsmarkt Live will be available at the event’s website, excelsiorchristmas.com, beginning Saturday, Nov. 28. Details and times will be provided in upcoming days.
Myrle Mackenzie, the event’s executive director, thanked the many sponsors, vendors, volunteers, state and city officials and others who helped to plan the event. In recent days, the planning committee grew concerned with public safety and supports Gov. Walz’s action.
“While Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt won’t take place this year, what it’s all about – the joy and spirit of Christmas – lives on. And we look forward to returning with a live event next year,” Mackenzie said.
