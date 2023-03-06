Folds of Honor and Excelsior Brewing Company are announcing the release of the “13 Folds Series Double India Pale Ale” with a release party planned for March 11.

The first in a collection of limited release beers in a newly created “13 Folds Series” to raise awareness and benefit Folds of Honor. Inspired by the 13 folds of the American flag presented to the family of a fallen service member or first responders, according to a press release, these beers provide a unique opportunity to introduce Folds of Honor to potential recipients and contributors alike.

