Folds of Honor and Excelsior Brewing Company are announcing the release of the “13 Folds Series Double India Pale Ale” with a release party planned for March 11.
The first in a collection of limited release beers in a newly created “13 Folds Series” to raise awareness and benefit Folds of Honor. Inspired by the 13 folds of the American flag presented to the family of a fallen service member or first responders, according to a press release, these beers provide a unique opportunity to introduce Folds of Honor to potential recipients and contributors alike.
This beer is crafted from a special U.S. grown “Veterans Blend” of five different Pacific Northwest hops selected annually by veteran brewers and benefiting veteran causes. The most recent mix includes HBC 586, Triumph, Chinook, Ekuanot®, Idaho 7® plus Strata. The resulting beer, an 8.5% ABV Double IPA, is meant to “salute to our military veterans and first responders” and described as “featuring resinous pine, citrus, and grapefruit notes, this beer is both well-rounded and bursting with fresh hop flavors and aromas.”
The beer will be available on tap and to-go in the Excelsior taproom.
A veteran himself, Excelsior Brewing CEO Patrick Foss said, “It’s hard to describe the joy of bringing attention to an amazing cause like Folds of Honor and the work they do in our community through the social aspects of great beer! We hope curiosity gets the best of you when you’re handed a 13 Folds Series beer. The informational QR code is prominent on the label – check it out to learn more and contribute to this great organization.”
Veteran and family-owned Excelsior Brewing Company has been brewing award winning beers since 2012 in the small lakeside community of Excelsior.
Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning in 2022, it expanded its mission to include first responders. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.
