Excelsior Bay Books

Excelsior Bay Books will host an Independent Bookstore Day event Saturday, April 24, at the store, 36 Water St. 

Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., invites the community to visit the bookstore 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 24, for Independent Bookstore Day, a one-day national party at independent bookstores all across the country. New owners Ann and Dale Woodbeck will be there to talk about books.

Find Excelsior Bay Books on Instagram @excelsiorbaybooks, on Facebook at bit.ly/ExcelsiorBayBooks or at excelsiorbaybooks.net.

