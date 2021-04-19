Excelsior Bay Books, 36 Water St., invites the community to visit the bookstore 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 24, for Independent Bookstore Day, a one-day national party at independent bookstores all across the country. New owners Ann and Dale Woodbeck will be there to talk about books.
Find Excelsior Bay Books on Instagram @excelsiorbaybooks, on Facebook at bit.ly/ExcelsiorBayBooks or at excelsiorbaybooks.net.
