Excelsior Bay Books stays busy as people slow down

Ann Woodbeck and her husband, Dale, have closed their bookstore Excelsior Bay Books to the public, due to COVID-19. But, inside they are busy as ever filling readers’ appetites.
The couple has owned the shop since early January of this year. Early into their ownership, they’ve had to get creative for how they can serve their community.
They have been holding down the fort, Woodbeck said. Due to the governor’s recommendation, her staff members can no longer come in. Being located on the main street in a smaller town has been fortunate, Woodbeck said. People can call in for a book they want and pull up in front of the bookstore doors. Woodbeck can set the book on the yellow bench in front of the store and there will be no contact between them, she said.
“In a time like this, when we’re stressed or discouraged, we can make a choice about where we want to go,” Woodbeck said, adding that books offer a way to get people out of their lives.
Readers could visit another time in history, a fictional situation, read about someone who is younger or older, she said.
“It’s safe, affordable and there are lots of options to choose,” she said. There are good reasons to read at any time. But particularly now, because people need a little escape, Woodbeck said.
Reading can be a way to bring the family together, she said. For the first time in a while, families may be sitting and reading together. “Which is pretty unusual,” she said. Certain books are good for the entire family, such as Kate DiCamillo’s “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” or “Because of Winn-Dixie.”
“You can read to children and escape someplace together,” she said.
Parents have called the bookstore and said they’ve got to get their kids off their screens and away from the computer, Woodbeck said. They are encouraging their kids to read more than they might otherwise. “They can’t play sports or do extra-curricular activities, so there’s an emphasis on reading with the family,” she said.
In a digital age with many distractions, it can be difficult for some people to stay immersed in a book. The key, Woodbeck said, for readers who get distracted, is to pick a book that isn’t too large of a gulp at one time.
Books that are divided into chapters or segments are helpful, she said. Then readers can work their way up to increasing lengths or reading time. Another option is graphic novels. These books aren’t full-scale reading and are easier on the eye and more engaging, she said. Graphic novels are for readers both young and old.
Another family-friendly thing Excelsior Bay Books offers is jigsaw puzzles. “We are selling out,” Woodbeck said. The shop’s puzzle supplier had to close its warehouse a few weeks ago and she has been struggling to locate other suppliers.
The Woodbecks took all the books out of the store’s front window so they could display their puzzles. Customers can knock on the glass and point to the puzzle they like. People have also called and asked for pictures of their available puzzles.
“We’ve been trying to work with that as well,” she said.
One of the reasons they bought Excelsior Bay Books is because they believe that books are important for us as a society, she said. When COVID-19 hit, the community rose to the occasion. “They’ve gone out of their way to say ‘we want to make sure you make it out on the other side of this crisis,’” she said.
“It’s been heartwarming,” Woodbeck said, adding “we’re here for the community and they’re here for us.”
The store is doing curbside pickup and mail delivery. The store’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers can order online or over the phone.
Now is a good time to support local businesses in general, but also local book stores because they are an important part of the fabric of a community, Woodbeck said.
“We thrive and feel like our clients thrive on the exchange of ideas that are fortified and fed by our mutual interest in reading,” she said.
Customers ordering online, sending email inquiries and calling the store to order books give the store income now, she said, adding “purchases you can make now are vitally important to our survival.”
Woodbeck created a Gofundme campaign on April 4. The campaign received $12,820 in donations at the time this article was written, five days after it was created.
The Woodbecks were concerned for their business after hearing dire predictions, she said. The money from the campaign will go to paying rent and utilities and staying current with suppliers and helping to support their staff members who are currently furloughed, Woodbeck said.
“It’s been very emotional for us,” she said, adding that they have been blown away by the response from the book-loving community.
