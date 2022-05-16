Excelsior’s Clarence Clofer American Legion Post 259 is having its patio grand opening from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 with a variety of music and activities.

The event will take place at 24450 Smithtown Road, Excelsior and activities include:

• School of Rock from 2-5 p.m.

• Live Wire at 6:15 p.m.

• Kid’s time from 2-4 p.m. with free popsicles and coloring books while supplies last.

• Cold hard cash raffle with proceeds going to The Armed Forces Servicemen Center at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Souvenir cups are also available. They will fire up the grill with a burger, brat or hot dog basket with homemade macaroni salad and chips.

The event is sponsored by Auxiliary members, Jan Fitzer and CrossCounty Mortgage.

