Hannah and Jason Schoneman and Nancy Wolf are the 2021 recipients of the Evergreen Award, an annual award presented by the city of St. Louis Park to recognize properties that are uniquely designed with well-maintained landscapes.
Businesses, apartments and houses are eligible to receive the award. At the Oct. 4 meeting of the St. Louis Park City Council, Mayor Jake Spano presented the recipients with an award certificate, a dwarf Alberta spruce tree and an “Evergreen Award Winner” sign to post on their boulevard for two weeks. The Schonemans live on the 3100 block of Nevada Ave. S.; Wolf lives on the 4200 block of Ottawa Ave. S.
Evergreen Award nominations are due each year by Aug. 1. To nominate a property, contact Mike Bahe, natural resources manager, at mbahe@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2699.
