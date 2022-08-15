Event will pay tribute to late St. Louis Park High teacher Pete Peterson - 1

The late St. Louis Park High School teacher Pete Peterson, right, works with student Rolf Thompson, class of 1971, as Thompson played El Gallo in a production of “The Fantastics.” Peterson directed and occasionally played small parts in school plays. (Submitted photo)

“For Pete’s Sake – A Tribute To Pete Peterson: A Celebration of the Life of the Legendary St. Louis Park High School Teacher and Director” is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the auditorium at St. Louis Park High School, 6425 W. 33rd St.

The event will honor Pete Peterson, who lived from 1934-2021, through videos and stories from former students, friends and family members.

