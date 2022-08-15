The late St. Louis Park High School teacher Pete Peterson, right, works with student Rolf Thompson, class of 1971, as Thompson played El Gallo in a production of “The Fantastics.” Peterson directed and occasionally played small parts in school plays. (Submitted photo)
“For Pete’s Sake – A Tribute To Pete Peterson: A Celebration of the Life of the Legendary St. Louis Park High School Teacher and Director” is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the auditorium at St. Louis Park High School, 6425 W. 33rd St.
The event will honor Pete Peterson, who lived from 1934-2021, through videos and stories from former students, friends and family members.
Peterson was a teacher for 40 years, 31 of them at St. Louis Park High School, where he taught theater, cinema, literature and media production. He also directed and occasionally played small parts in school plays.
In the movie “Raising Arizona,” one of the earliest Joel and Ethan Coen films, a subtle reference to Peterson was included. Peterson led a high school film society that included the future famous film-making brothers.
Peterson died Sept. 15, 2021. His passions included books, theater, movies, music, tennis and civil rights.
“He was just an incredible character,” said Richard Grossman, of St. Paul, who was a student of Peterson’s and who kept in touch with him for 50 years. “This guy ... inspired, informed, motivated, challenged and encouraged so many of us who grew up in St. Louis Park. He instilled in us an amazing passion to explore a lifetime of learning, longing and loving. He left behind this mortal coil to reunite with his favorite directors, artists, musicians, writers, playwrights, philosophers and poets who preceded him in transitioning to that beatnik bistro in the great beyond.”
Another former student, Howard Walstein, helped establish a local FM radio station with Peterson’s help.
“Several broadcasting personalities got their start there,” Walstein said. ”It was his influence that allowed me to hone my talents early on.”
