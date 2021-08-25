St. Louis Park resident Saul Eugene has announced he plans to run for the St. Louis Park City Council’s Ward 3 seat.
Eugene described himself as a local activist and DFL campaign veteran.
A graduate of Southwest Minnesota State University and a native Oriole, according to Eugene he is building a campaign focused on issues like raising the minimum wage; tenants’ rights and protections for renters; affordable housing for every St. Louis Park resident; and treating broadband access as a crucial utility for all residents so that access to information does not pose a barrier to achievement for children.
Eugene has worked on campaigns for Margaret Anderson Kelliher, Dean Phillips, the Human Rights Campaign and the Black Progressive Action Coalition.
A campaign statement reads, “From an act of silent civil resistance at Trump’s October 2019 rally in Minneapolis that quickly went viral across social media, to being tear-gassed while marching with peaceful protesters in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, Eugene has always been willing to put himself on the front lines and often in harm’s way for a worthy cause. Eugene’s campaign for city council is all about bringing that same energy towards the betterment of St. Louis Park and the lives of all its residents.”
For more information, visit saulforslp.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.