‘Drive sober or get pulled over’
The Eden Prairie Police Department is participating in an impaired driving enforcement campaign now through the end of December as part of a statewide effort spearheaded by the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.
Along with officers from across the state, Eden Prairie law enforcement will increase its efforts to stop impaired drivers during the holiday season. Every time an officer arrests a driver for DWI, they may be saving a life––either that of the driver, their passengers or other innocent drivers on the road.
To date in 2019, Eden Prairie officers have arrested 230 people for DWI.
That’s nearly five DWI arrests per-week.
Last week, officers were dispatched to an SUV that had crashed into a center median concrete barrier and had heavy front-end damage. The 45-year-old driver admitted looking at her phone while she drove into the median. She also admitted to drinking and had a blood alcohol content of .16. The legal limit is .08. She was arrested for third-degree DWI and careless driving.
In another incident in the past week, officers observed a driver commit a moving violation and pulled him over. The driver said he had drunk a shot of tequila an hour earlier. His blood alcohol content was .12, and he was arrested for third-degree DWI and careless driving.
Officers reviewed the driver’s criminal history and learned that he had a prior DWI arrest in December 2018.
It’s easy to enjoy a festive and safe celebration without jeopardizing your life or the lives of others.
The police department offers a few tips:
• Plan ahead if you’ll be drinking and arrange a safe way home before the festivities begin.
• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give that person your keys.
• If you’re impaired, call a taxi or ride-sharing program, use public transportation, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, promptly call 911. You could save someone’s life.
Remember, friends don’t let friends drive drunk. If you know someone who is about to drive or ride with someone who is impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
– Contributed by the Eden Prairie Police Department
