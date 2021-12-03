The Eden Prairie Police Department held its annual Awards & Recognition program to celebrate the past year’s new hires and award recipients.
Eight of the department’s newest officers took the ceremonial oath of office in front of family and friends, having taken the official oath of office on their first days as department officers. The department also recognized the promotion of four sergeants, two lieutenants and the new chief.
Dispatcher Beth Duchschere received the Chaplain Tim Power Award, named in honor of Fr. Tim Power who served as a Police and Fire Department Chaplain for 24 years before his death in 2016.
The Chaplain Unit solicited nominations for the award, which recognizes an employee who provides consistent care for people in the department and community, displays empathy when communicating with the public and fellow employees, demonstrates teamwork, exhibits actions that are engaging and encourages people to share themselves.
In addition, the Labor Management Team gave its Officer of the Year award to Officer Ryan Kuffel, citing her tenacious work as a school liaison and juvenile investigator.
The Civilian Employee of the Year was presented to Evidence Technician Kyle Duchschere for his thorough management of the department’s evidence room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.