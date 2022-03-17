Members of the Eden Prairie High School Color Guard/Winter Guard will host Winter Colors, an annual competition being held this year at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Central Middle School.
Using flags, rifles, and sabers set to music, the Color Guard is made up of students who also perform in the fall as part of the school marching band.
Eden Prairie has three teams – flagline, JV and varsity – that will perform March 19. According to Dawn Wittwer, a parent volunteer who has been doing some of the social media communications and outreach for the team, the varsity team recently returned from a competition in Chicago where they placed as Winter Guard International Regional Champions.
“It’s amazing how many different things are going on in the performance and what these amazing athletes can do,” Wittwer said.
The three Eden Prairie teams are made up of 35 students who practice after school.
“This is the last show of the season before State on April 2, followed by the WGI Nationals for the varsity team the following week,” Wittwer said.
Because Eden Prairie is the host, the school’s three teams will compete in exhibition classification starting about 8:45 p.m. with flagline, moving on to JV, then varsity, which will wrap up about 9:15 p.m.
