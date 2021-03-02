EP fire badge

Deadline is March 4

The Eden Prairie Fire Department has begun its annual recruitment process.

The department is authorized for 95 paid on-call firefighters operating out of four stations and responding to about 2,000 calls per-year.

To apply, visit edenprairie.org/Employment and click “Open Positions,” then select “Duty-Crew Firefighter.”

The deadline to apply is March 4.

Load comments