The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is inviting residents of St. Louis Park and Edina to join information sessions about being part of a community advisory group for the Highway 100 and County Road 3 Groundwater Plume Superfund site.
Information sessions are scheduled for:
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square, Edina.
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24. Virtual (join at bit.ly/3N0ktE9).
• 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the St. Louis Park City Hall council chambers, third floor, 5005 Minnetonka Boulevard, St. Louis Park.
St. Louis Park and Edina residents may attend any of the sessions.
To RSVP, for special accommodation or for more information contact Heriberto Léon at leon.heriberto@epa.gov or at 312-886-6163 or 1-800-621-8431, ext. 66163.
In September 2020, the EPA added the Highway 100 and County Road 3 Groundwater Plume site in St. Louis Park and Edina to the Superfund National Priorities List, making the site eligible to receive federal funding for long-term, permanent cleanup.
According to a news release from St. Louis Park, any health concerns related to vapor intrusion or drinking water safety resulting from this site have already been addressed by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, EPA and the cities of St. Louis Park and Edina. Since the early 2000s, the city has been working with the MPCA and EPA to ensure the safety of its drinking water and to protect residents from any adverse effects of this contamination.
A Community Advisory Group would represent the community interests near a Superfund site. It facilitates the exchange of information among the local community, EPA and other government agencies involved in the cleanup of a site. It is a public forum for discussions of community needs and concerns about cleanup decisions that will be made.
