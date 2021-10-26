Eden Prairie Police made 12 arrests during a statewide DWI enforcement wave Aug. 20 to Sept. 6, the department announced in a Facebook post.
Of the 12 arrests in Eden Prairie during the enforcement wave, four involved controlled substances. The highest preliminary breath test was .21 blood alcohol content from a driver who ran a red light. Another driver had a blood alcohol content of .185 after his car went into a median and stopped when it hit a light pole. The legal limit in Minnesota is .08.
Four of the arrests were made by Officer Chad Streiff, the department’s DWI officer who is funded by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Officer Streiff has held this position since January 2020, having made 216 arrests. At the end of September, Officer Streiff received a baseball bat from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety for being named to the DWI All-Star team. The officers named to the team were honored at a Minnesota Twins game in July.
Anyone observing a possible drunk driver is urged to pull over and call 911, or have a passenger make the call, and provide dispatch with as much information as possible, including location, license plate number and the observed dangerous driving behavior.
