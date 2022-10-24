Eden Prairie Police are investigating multiple stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles which have occurred this month.
Since Oct. 16, five vehicles were reported as stolen. In all cases the vehicles were parked in driveways or open garages, and unlocked with keys located in or near the vehicles.
Also during this time frame, 18 thefts from vehicles were reported in various locations throughout Eden Prairie. In the majority of these cases, the cars were unlocked.
Stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles tend to be crimes of opportunity. Eden Prairie police are asking residents to do their part to keep all property and belongings safe:
• Do not leave a car unlocked and close all windows, sunroofs and convertible tops.
• Do not leave valuables in plain view. If any valuables need to be stored in a car, place them in the trunk before reaching any destination. Thieves have been known to look for people placing valuables in trunks who then walk away from their cars.
• Lock all entrances to a home, including garage service doors, and close overhead garage doors at night. Open and unlocked doors provide quick and easy access to cars, items in garages and homes.
• Lock all cars left in driveways or on the street overnight. Thieves can use garage door openers found in unlocked cars in driveways to access garages and homes.
• Do not leave valuables such as purses, wallets, keys and electronics in cars parked in driveways or garages overnight, also consider tucking them away inside a home, rather than leaving them by the door.
Police are asking residents to be alert and report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.