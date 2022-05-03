foundation venue

The venue for the Saturday, May 14, EP Gives fundraiser is Marriott Southwest, just across the Eden Prairie city limits in the Opus business-park area of Minnetonka.

The 2022 EP Gives gala fundraising event will provide the opportunity to give back to Eden Prairie and help neighbors in need Saturday, May 14.

By participating in this Eden Prairie Community Foundation event, participants will be extending the Foundation’s long history of helping fill critical community needs, because proceeds from EP Gives fund the nonprofit’s annual grants program.

The Foundation has granted more than $2 million over the years to help residents who are facing food insecurity, domestic violence, homelessness, and other hardships. Plus, it’s been the fiscal sponsor for fledgling organizations that have accomplished projects including the construction of the Eden Prairie Veterans Memorial.

The 2022 EP Gives is a return to an in-person gala at the Marriott Southwest Hotel in the Opus area of Minnetonka, starting at 5:30 p.m. A sit-down dinner, program, auction, and fund-the-need are part of the event.

Tickets are now on sale at $125 per person (of which $73 is tax-deductible) and may be purchased online at epcommunityfoundation.org.

Following a sit-down dinner, emcee Alix Kendall, morning anchor at FOX 9, will help describe the Foundation’s impact and, assisted by auctioneer Sarah Knox, who will walk guests through an auction program.

This event will also acknowledge a leadership transition at the Foundation. Mark Weber is retiring June 30 as executive director after more than eight years, making way for new Executive Director Greg Leeper. Both will attend the event.

For more information about the 2022 EP Gives, call Weber at 952-949-8499 or email mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.

