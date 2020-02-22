The Eden Prairie Community Foundation will host the “State of the Foundation, City & Schools” program, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the Atrium and Heritage Rooms of the Eden Prairie City Center, 8080 Mitchell Road.
There’s a lot of construction in Eden Prairie and more to come. Attendees will get an update on construction related to light rail transit, school remodeling and more at the free and informative event.
City Manager Rick Getschow, Superintendent Josh Swanson, and Foundation Executive Director Mark Weber will update the community on 2019 progress and what’s ahead for 2020 and beyond.
Attendees can enjoy free appetizers and a cash bar 5-6 p.m. in the downstairs atrium. From 6-7 p.m. there will be three, 20-minute presentations in the Heritage Rooms.
Though admission is free, those planning to attend should pre-register on epcommunityfoundation.org for the “State of EP” program, or e-mail Weber at mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.
Pre-registration helps make sure enough refreshments.
The Eden Prairie Lions Club is a partner in this year’s program.
