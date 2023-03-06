New Wave Design and Verification, LLC, a provider of high-performance digital electronic interface solutions for defense, aerospace and medical applications, announced a change in executive leadership with its new president and chief executive officer, Marti Nyman.

According to a press release, Nyman will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, as well as developing and executing strategic plans that reflect the company’s culture and core values.

Tags

Load comments