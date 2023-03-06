New Wave Design and Verification, LLC, a provider of high-performance digital electronic interface solutions for defense, aerospace and medical applications, announced a change in executive leadership with its new president and chief executive officer, Marti Nyman.
According to a press release, Nyman will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, as well as developing and executing strategic plans that reflect the company’s culture and core values.
Founder and acting CEO Josh Dirlam will step into the executive chairman role, providing oversight and guidance from a board leadership role.
“Marti (Nyman) has the experience and knowledge to navigate the future for New Wave DV, without losing sight of our core culture or mission,” Dirlam said. “I’m confident in Marti’s capabilities and depth of experience to accelerate his leadership going forward.”
Prior to joining New Wave DV, Nyman served in a number of executive leadership roles, including president and CEO of NDC Technologies (acquired by Nordson Corporation); chief growth officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota; vice president of business development and commercialization for UnitedHealthcare; as well as leadership roles in a number of Fortune 100 organizations including Best Buy, GE and ADC Telecommunications.
On taking the new role, Nyman said, “I’m honored by the opportunity to join the New Wave DV organization and support our team’s efforts to deliver what is truly market-leading technology to our customers. New Wave DV’s products and services play a vital role in providing mission critical capabilities to the military, aerospace and medical industries and it gives me great pleasure to be a part of this.”
The company is headquartered at 10260 Viking Dr Suite 250, Eden Prairie.
For more information about New Wave DV and its products and services, call 952-224-9201 or visit newwavedv.com.
