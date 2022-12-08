Eden Prairie author Jeff Falkingham has received another writing award from the Norwegian Explorers of Minnesota, one of the world’s oldest and most respected Sherlock Holmes scions. The award was presented on Dec. 1 at the group’s annual British Buffet Banquet at the Minneapolis Golf Club.
Falkingham won a Sigerson Award for his essay titled “A 25-Year Wild-Goose Chase Across Europe.” It is a review of four Sherlockian pastiches written by Thomas A. Turley, all published in a recent collection titled Sherlock Holmes & the Crowned Heads of Europe (MX Publishing, 2021).
This is the fifth year in a row that Falkingham has earned a Sigerson Award. It is his second award for scholarly work, after claiming three in a row for creative writing. His first three award-winning essays were published (along with 10 others) in the spring of 2021 in an anthology titled “Focusing the Lens on Doyle and Holmes.”
For a limited time, the author’s latest award-winner can be read on his website, cccaper.com, under the news button on the menu.
Falkingham has published two Sherlockian pastiches that find the world’s greatest consulting detective in Minnesota in the late 1800s. Titled “Sherlock Holmes and the County Courthouse Caper” and “Sherlock Holmes: In Search of the Source,” they are available as individual eBooks or a 2-in-1 paperback titled “MURDER in Minnesota!”
He recently added a discussion and study guide for Caper for book club leaders and classroom teachers.
All are available via links under the books button at cccaper.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.