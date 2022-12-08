Eden Prairie author Jeff Falkingham has received another writing award from the Norwegian Explorers of Minnesota, one of the world’s oldest and most respected Sherlock Holmes scions. The award was presented on Dec. 1 at the group’s annual British Buffet Banquet at the Minneapolis Golf Club.

Falkingham won a Sigerson Award for his essay titled “A 25-Year Wild-Goose Chase Across Europe.” It is a review of four Sherlockian pastiches written by Thomas A. Turley, all published in a recent collection titled Sherlock Holmes & the Crowned Heads of Europe (MX Publishing, 2021).

