The Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Club is encouraging all to get outside and enjoy the season by participating in its winter wellness day events Saturday, Jan. 18, at Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail.
The club will hold a 5K run/walk and a 5K skate-ski race at 9 a.m. at the park. All proceeds go toward the club’s mission to put “Service Above Self” in Eden Prairie, through grants and other projects.
After the races, enjoy Eden Prairie’s “Winter Blast” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., also at Staring Lake Park. Activities include sledding, ice-skating, kick-sledding, snowshoeing, art activities and food trucks.
Attendees may also support A.M. Rotary’s work by purchasing one or more raffle tickets from club members prior to Jan. 18 or at the Saturday events.Raffle tickets cost $10 each, and there are three prizes from Scheels sporting-goods store in Eden Prairie: an $800 gift card, a $400 gift card and a $250 gift card. The drawing is at 2 p.m. at the park, but winners need not be present.
Scheels and TC Running are major sponsors of Rotary’s Winter Wellness Day.
The cost to enter either the run/walk or ski race is $25 per person. You may register online at active.com or at Chronotrack at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/56304.
Early packet pick-up is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at TC Running, located in the Shady Oak Center at the intersection of Shady Oak Road and City West Parkway in Eden Prairie.
Packet pick-up and registration will also be available on race morning beginning at 8 a.m. at Staring Lake Park.
The run/walk is around Staring Lake on asphalt and/or snow. Dogs are welcome and admitted free but must be on a leash. The ski race is a skate race (packed) but skiers are welcome to ski classic too. Note: there are no classic ski tracks.
Info: epamrotary.org
