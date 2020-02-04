Plymouth is accepting public comments on an environmental assessment worksheet regarding a proposal to redevelop the former Hollydale Golf Course, 4710 Holly Lane.
The planning commission will review the worksheet at its regular meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
Prior to the meeting, public comments will be accepted on the worksheet for the project for the 158.58-acre site east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road. The proposal includes up to 319 single-family homes and dedication of 5 acres of public park land.
An worksheet helps identify whether a project has the potential for significant adverse environmental effects warranting the need for an environmental impact statement. The worksheet may be viewed on the city’s website, plymouthmn.gov (click here to download) and during regular business hours at the community development department at City Hall.
The department’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments must be submitted in writing by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, via email to planning@plymouthmn.gov or by mail to:
Community Development, Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, MN 55447
A group of residents who live near the course have banned together to preserve the green space and prevent the city council from rezoning the property to allow residential development. Hollydale owners Rick and Lanette Deziel have retired, closed the 18-hole golf course and are in the process of selling the property.
The committee includes representatives from eight surrounding neighborhoods.
“Our intent is to keep it zoned – or guided – the way it is,” said resident and committee member Paul Hillen, noting the zoning would be consistent with the 2040 comprehensive plan which is public/institutional.
The committee’s primary objective, is to keep it as golf course owned and operated by the city, or another entity like Three Rivers Park District, which is tax-payer funded and operates four courses in the metro area.
- Compiled by Kristen Miller
