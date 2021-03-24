Plymouth city officials have prepared an Environmental Assessment Worksheet, which is now available for public review and comment, regarding a proposal to redevelop the site of Dundee Nursery, 16800 Highway 55, and Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 3755 Dunkirk Ln.
The proposal for the 23.7-acre site north of Highway 55, east of Rockford Road (County Road 9) and south of Dunkirk Lane, features a mixed-use development with a medical office building, multi-family residential building that includes up to 300 units and open space, as well as the existing church and a preschool that will remain onsite.
An worksheet can help identify whether a project has the potential for significant adverse environmental effects warranting the need for an Environmental Impact Statement. The worksheet may be viewed at plymouthmn.gov.
The city will accept public comments in writing by Thursday, April 22. All correspondence will become part of the public record. Submit comments via email to planning@plymouthmn.gov or by mail to: Community Development,Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, MN 55447
The Planning Commission is scheduled to review the worksheet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. The meeting is set to take place virtually via Zoom, as city hall is temporarily closed to the public.
