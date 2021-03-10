The City of Plymouth and Plymouth Arts Council seek art entries for the 2021 Primavera juried show in April. Applications are due Thursday, March 18.
Artists may enter up to three pieces of original art. Winning artwork will be on display.
This year’s event will be modified due to COVID-19 and will include an online art gallery, as well as a limited capacity in-person gallery April 15-18 at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Plymouth’s free annual spring art exhibition, Primavera provides an opportunity for the public to view and celebrate fine art.
Winning artists will receive monetary awards.
Artists may submit artwork online or by mail. Artists are asked to submit photographs or a CD of artwork marked with the artist’s name, media and framed dimension with the completed application. Submissions will not be returned.
Cost to enter the first piece is $30; second and third pieces, $10 each. The entry fee is non-refundable and payable to the Plymouth Arts Council. Applicants will be notified of the jury’s decision by Monday, March 22. To register or for more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/primavera.
